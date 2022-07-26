Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce resolution imposes curbs on OTT releases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Monday passed a resolution to allow OTT release of big-budget movies after eight weeks and small-budget films after four weeks of theatre release. Disclosing details before media persons, TFCC secretary Mutyala Prasad said that discussions were held on various issues like OTT releases, ticket price issues, virtual print fee (VPF) charges, working conditions, fighters federation issues and production cost. Resolutions were passed on movie releases on OTT platforms and other issues, he said and added that the same will be forwarded to the producers council in Hyderabad.

Prasad further said that theatre managements were facing huge losses and low footfalls due to release of movies on OTT platforms. “We have suggested to the producers council to allow the big-budget films on OTT platforms eight weeks after the release in theatres, while low-budget films after four weeks,” he said. When it comes to the digital charges, for Telugu movies the digital charges are high when compared with the other film industries. A resolution was passed for the production companies to pay the charges on the lines of the Bollywood.

Exhibitors’ sector chairman TS Ram Prasad said that film stars are benefiting by declaring fake collection records for their movies. Even big-budget films like RRR, Pushpa- The Rise and Acharya couldn’t attract the audience in the long-run due to release on OTT platforms.

“Canteen prices in multiplexes are increasing the cost for movie goers. Single screens do not have this burden. In this regard, steps should be taken for reviving the single screen theatres on which thousands of families are dependent for their survival,” he added.“We don’t have any objection to screen movies with the ticket price fixed by the State government,” Ram Prasad said.

