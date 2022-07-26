Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce resolution imposes curbs on OTT releases

TFCC passed a resolution to allow OTT release of big-budget movies after eight weeks and small-budget films after four weeks of theatre release.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu film exhibitors’ sector chairman PS Ram Prasad addressing the media in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) on Monday passed a resolution to allow OTT release of big-budget movies after eight weeks and small-budget films after four weeks of theatre release. Disclosing details before media persons, TFCC secretary Mutyala Prasad said that discussions were held on various issues like OTT releases, ticket price issues, virtual print fee (VPF) charges, working conditions, fighters federation issues and production cost. Resolutions were passed on movie releases on OTT platforms and other issues, he said and added that the same will be forwarded to the producers council in Hyderabad.

Prasad further said that theatre managements were facing huge losses and low footfalls due to release of movies on OTT platforms. “We have suggested to the producers council to allow the big-budget films on OTT platforms eight weeks after the release in theatres, while low-budget films after four weeks,” he said. When it comes to the digital charges, for Telugu movies the digital charges are high when compared with the other film industries. A resolution was passed for the production companies to pay the charges on the lines of the Bollywood.

Exhibitors’ sector chairman TS Ram Prasad said that film stars are benefiting by declaring fake collection records for their movies. Even big-budget films like RRR, Pushpa- The Rise and Acharya couldn’t attract the audience in the long-run due to release on OTT platforms.

“Canteen prices in multiplexes are increasing the cost for movie goers. Single screens do not have this burden. In this regard, steps should be taken for reviving the single screen theatres on which thousands of families are dependent for their survival,” he added.“We don’t have any objection to screen movies with the ticket price fixed by the State government,” Ram Prasad said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce TFCC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp