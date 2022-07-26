Two on-duty Bengaluru cops killed in Chittoor road accident

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Three people, including two police personnel attached to the Shivajinagar police station in Bengaluru, were killed in an accident on the Bengaluru-Chittoor-Tirupati highway near P Kothakota at Puthalapattu mandal in Chittoor district.The incident occurred around 4:30 am on Sunday after the car they were travelling in rammed into an iron railing, police said.

According to reports reaching here, the police team of four officers - two sub-inspectors and two constables - came to Chittoor district reportedly to arrest ‘ganja’ smugglers in a case related to NDPS Act.

Sub-inspector Avinash Yadav, constable Anil Malik and private driver Maxwell from Guntakal, died immediately while the other sub-inspector (SI), Dikshith, and constable Sharan Basava were injured.

Upon receiving the information, district Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy, DSP N Sudhakar Reddy rushed to the spot.“A rescue operation was launched as soon as we got the information. While three people died on spot, two sustained injuries and were shifted to CMC Hospital. The vehicle was mangled and one of the passengers fell of the car after the collision,” Chittoor Deputy Superintendent of Police said.

Karnataka Home minister Araga Jnanendra expressed grief over the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

“It is unfortunate that PSI Avinash, PC Anil Malik and driver Maxwell died in a road accident. May the departed souls rest in peace,” the minister tweeted.Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy also paid condolences to the bereaved families of the police personnel and asserted that they are taking care of the injured.

