Vijayawada airport to get Digi Yatra facility by March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has included the international airport at Gannavaram here in the first phase of the implementation of the bio-metric boarding system, Digi Yatra, an initiative to provide enhanced services to passengers.

The initiative would also be rolled out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, besides Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi by March 2023, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd) VK Singh replied to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“The infrastructure implementation for Digi Yatra at the Vijayawada airport has been completed. Digi Yatra will be implemented across various airports in a phased manner,’’ the minister said. Digi Yatra has been conceived to ensure contactless, seamless processing of passengers, based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). The project envisages that a traveller may pass through various checkpoints at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity.

