Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada airport to get Digi Yatra facility by March

The project envisages that a traveller may pass through various checkpoints at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada airport (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has included the international airport at Gannavaram here in the first phase of the implementation of the bio-metric boarding system, Digi Yatra, an initiative to provide enhanced services to passengers.

The initiative would also be rolled out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, besides Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Delhi by March 2023, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd) VK Singh replied to YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

“The infrastructure implementation for Digi Yatra at the Vijayawada airport has been completed. Digi Yatra will be implemented across various airports in a phased manner,’’ the minister said. Digi Yatra has been conceived to ensure contactless, seamless processing of passengers, based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT). The project envisages that a traveller may pass through various checkpoints at the airport through a paperless and contactless processing, using facial features to establish the identity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Education Policy Digi Yatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp