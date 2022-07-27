Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay new Bar Policy, allows govt to start issuing licences

The court made it clear that it cannot intervene in the policy and the government can go ahead with the process of issuing bar licences as per the policy.

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday refused to give interim orders staying the new Bar Policy of the State government. The court made it clear that it cannot intervene in the policy and the government can go ahead with the process of issuing bar licences as per the policy.

A batch of petitions were filed by owners of 535 bar and restaurants in the High Court challenging the new policy. The licences issued in 2017 for a period of five years lapsed on June 30. To implement the new Bar Policy, the government had extended the licences till August 31.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioners, senior advocates Vedula Venkataramana, O Manohar Reddy and M Ravindranath Reddy said as per the new policy, the applicants should pay a fee of Rs 10 lakh, which is non-refundable. The government is treating outlets in the major towns of the State and those in remote areas equally and both need to pay equal fee, which is incorrect, they contended.

Intervening at this juncture, the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, asked the petitioners not to apply for a licence if they object to the new policy. The petitioners need not apply if they feel it is not profitable for them, the court said.  

The petitioners sought the bench to issue orders extending their licences too or else they will lose Rs 10 lakh. The counsels urged the bench to issue orders stopping the licence issuing process, which is scheduled to commence on Wednesday. The bench said it is not possible to give any orders, asked the government to file its counter and posted the matter to August 10.

