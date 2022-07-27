First flood warning likely to be issued again in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Dowleswaram barrage authorities may issue the first flood warning as the discharge at the barrage crossed 9.70 lakh cusecs on Tuesday. The authorities will issue the first flood warning once the flood discharge crosses 10 lakh cusecs at the barrage. The water level at the barrage is 11.80 feet.

The first flood warning will be issued depending on the flood inflows from Bhadrachalam. However, data indicates a fall in flood level at Bhadrachalam. However, due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of the Godavari river, flood inflows are likely to increase in the coming three days.

The Water Resources Department withdrew the first flood warning in River Godavari by 6pm on Sunday, when the water levels reached 11.70ft (3.55 metres) with a discharge of 9.65 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district.

Meanwhile, the Alluri Sitaramaraju district authorities have made elaborate arrangements at Chintur village ahead of the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday. Police beefed up security in the wake of CPI Maoists’ martyrs’ week celebrations from July 8 to August 3 in the naxal-affected areas in Chintur area.

According to ASR district authorities, 24 villages were submerged and 4,429 people were evacuated in Chintur, 40 villages and 4,699 people in Yatapaka, 78 villages and 26,245 people in Kunavaram and 73 villages and 25,597 people in VR Puram mandal in the district. DMHO Dr Pullayya said they extended assistance to 16,000 flood-affected people. He said that 90 mobile medical camps have been arranged in remote villages. As many as 18 medical teams have been working in the flood-affected villages.

Eluru municipal corporation staff conducted sanitation works in flood -ravaged Kannaigutta, Thirumalapuram and Kattukuru villages of Velerupadu mandals. Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanaranayana visited Bhudevipeta, Sivakasipuram villages and interacted with the flood-victims. He directed officials to extend medical services to the victims in relief centres.

Close shave for three

Two persons had a narrow escape after the car in which they were travelling was washed away in the gushing waters of a local stream between Kannapuram and Buttaigudem village in Eluru district on Tuesday. The duo got down from the car and reached a safe place with the help of local people, Jangareddygudem CI said.

Muggu Venkateswararao, an agricultural labourer, was rescued by local people after he was washed away in the east canal between Kannapuram and Polavaram.

