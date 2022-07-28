CRDA to hold e-lottery for TIDCO houses today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct an e-lottery for TIDCO houses in Amaravati, at its office in Thullur on Thursday. The e-lottery was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25. However, due to technical issues it was postponed to Thursday.

In a press release, CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav said the process of allotment of TIDCO houses to eligible beneficiaries is being done effectively. As part of this, 141 eligible beneficiaries were informed about the relevant documents needed to take possession of houses located in Mandadam, Mangalagiri and Thullur villages, on July 23.

“All eligible beneficiaries should reach the CRDA office in Thullur on time and actively participate in the e-lottery, which is to begin at 2 pm, to receive the house titles,”he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) will conduct an e-lottery for TIDCO houses in Amaravati, at its office in Thullur on Thursday. The e-lottery was earlier scheduled to be held on July 25. However, due to technical issues it was postponed to Thursday. In a press release, CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav said the process of allotment of TIDCO houses to eligible beneficiaries is being done effectively. As part of this, 141 eligible beneficiaries were informed about the relevant documents needed to take possession of houses located in Mandadam, Mangalagiri and Thullur villages, on July 23. “All eligible beneficiaries should reach the CRDA office in Thullur on time and actively participate in the e-lottery, which is to begin at 2 pm, to receive the house titles,”he said.