Home States Andhra Pradesh

No increase in AP, TS Assembly seats till 2026: Centre

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Published: 28th July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana assembly.

Telangana assembly. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre on Wednesday made it clear that the number of Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cannot be increased till the publishing of the Census, which will be done after 2026. This was informed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question raised by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

The MP sought to know whether there is a provision in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 with regard to increasing the number of assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He also wanted to know the action taken by the Centre to increase the number of assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh to 225 and in Telangana to 153.

Nityanand Rai replied that Section 26(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, inter-alia states that subject to the provisions contained in Article 170 of the Constitution and without prejudice to section 15 of this Act, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the successor States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be increased from 175 and 119 to 225 and 153, respectively.

On the justification to link routine delimitation exercise planned after 2026 in other States with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act has special provisions for it in Section 26, the union minister said as per article 170(3) of the Constitution, the total number of seats in the Assembly of each State shall not be readjusted till the publication of the first Census after  2026. “Therefore, unless and until Article 170 of the Constitution is amended in line with Section 265 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the number of seats cannot be increased,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Assembly seats Andhra Pradesh Assembly seats Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp