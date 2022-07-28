Home States Andhra Pradesh

Union ministers brief Vice-President on ongoing APRA projects

The V-P reviewed the progress of two industrial facilities and a training academy being established in AP with the ministers concerned.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asked the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines to expedite the high-end Aluminium alloy development and manufacturing facility, being set up as a joint venture between MIDHANI & NALCO, both PSUs, as it will give a big boost to the development of Nellore district. The V-P reviewed the progress of two industrial facilities and a training academy being established in AP with the ministers concerned.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi briefed him about the progress of aluminium alloy development and manufacturing facility.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the Vice- President and briefed him about the BEL’s Defence Systems Integration Complex that is being set up in Palasamudram in Anantapur. The foundation stone for the complex, being established as an extension of BEL’s Missile Systems Strategic Business Unit in Bengaluru, was laid in 2015. Once commissioned, the facility, coming up in over 900 acres, will be the largest in the country.He was briefed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the upcoming National Academy of Customs, Excise and Narcotics being set up in AP.

