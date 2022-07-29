Home States Andhra Pradesh

Harassed over family’s dues, teen ends life

Family’s poor financial situation and alleged pressure from bank officials to clear credit card dues forced an 18-year-old student to end her life.

VIJAYAWADA: Family’s poor financial situation and alleged pressure from bank officials to clear credit card dues forced an 18-year-old student to end her life, police said on Thursday. The incident happened at the teen’s residence in Nandigama, NTR district, on Wednesday night. The teen, Jasthi Haritha Varshini, was ranked around 15,000 in EAPCET (Engineering, Agricultural, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), police added, saying a suicide note was found from her residence.

“It is very difficult for us to survive. The expenses for education will be an added burden on our family. I do not want to cause more burden, so I am taking the extreme step. I am sorry amma (mother). If anyone asks why I committed suicide, tell them that I ranked poor in EAPCET,” the death note read. According to Nandigama Circle Inspector P Kanaka Rao, Varshini’s father, Jasthi Prabhakar Rao, works as a supervisor in a Delhi-based construction company.

Prabhakar Rao reportedly used his credit card from a reputed bank to make payments to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh for his family’s needs and children’s education. Four years ago, the teenager’s family had shifted to Nandigama town from Kammavaripalem village in Nandigama mandal to provide better education to the children. Varshini, her mother Aruna and sister lived in a rented house, while her father visited them three times a year during festivals.

After Prabhakar Rao failed to clear the credit card bills for over three months, the bank officials reportedly visited Varshini’s house two days ago, asking the family to clear the dues. In the absence of her father, who was reportedly evading their phone calls and messages, the bank officials allegedly abused Varshini’s family.

“Depressed over the incident, the teen might have taken the extreme step. The family has been suffering financially,” the CI said. The suicide note revealed that Varshini was worried over her family’s poor financial status and lack of support to pursue higher education. She requested her mother to pay her younger sister’s school fees with the scholarship money.

A case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC (enquiry on suicide) based on her mother’s complaint. “We are investigating the role of the bank officials. Necessary action would be initiated against them, if they are found to have violated rules and harassed the family over credit card bill payment,” the CI said.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
