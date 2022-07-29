Naidu promises to carve out Polavaram district for growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said once elected to power, the TDP government will form a new district with all project-submerged villages with Polavaram as its headquarters.

He was speaking during his visit to the flood-affected areas in the Polavaram submerged villages in Velerupadu and Kukkanuru mandals of Eluru district on Thursday. Taking a dig at the statement of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the Centre has to release funds for rehabilitation and resettlement of Polavaram project oustees and the State government cannot bear the Rs 20,000 crore expenditure for the purpose, Naidu that the Centre will definitely release the R&R package and complete the project if the YSRC MPs resign.

Accusing Jagan of enacting a drama by announcing that compensation will be given to the submerged village of Polavaram project up to the 41.15 metres level, he demanded that it should be paid up to 45.75 metres contour.

