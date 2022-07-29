NHRC directive prods AP officials to visit hamlet with 50 tribals

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It was an arduous task for a 40-member revenue team, led by RDO R Govinda Rao to climb 6 km hilly terrain to reach Jeelugulova hilltop village in Cheemalapadu Panchayat in Narsipatnam division of Anakapalle district. It took over three hours to reach the village only to see the sub- human conditions in which primitive tribal groups are living in the hamlet.

The team visited the hamlet as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a status report from the Tribal Welfare Department on facilities in the tribal village following a complaint lodged by human rights activist Amal Kanti Chakma, alleging sub-human conditions prevailing in the hamlet where 50 tribals belonging to 10 families are living.

Of them, 14 children and they do not have Aadhaar cards due to lack of birth certificates. Most of the tribals don’t have voter cards also. The village doesn’t have electricity and potable water supply.

Chakma, in his complaint to the NHRC in May 2022, said the Indigenous Lawyers Association of India was seeking immediate intervention of the commission against the continuous suffering of 50 tribals, including 10 children and 20 women.

Tribals greet the team of revenue officials that visited the hamlet I express

On receipt of the complaint, the NHRC has sought action taken report from the Chief Secretary of AP. The Director of Tribal Welfare has asked Anakapalle District Collector to take immediate action in this regard and send an action taken report within a week to the government so as to submit it to the NHRC.

Jeelugulova head Korra Gosanna (70) said they have been staying in the village for the last three decades. None of them has voter cards and the officials in the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district promised cards, but the promise has not materialised till now, he said.

The RDO said birth certificates and Aadhaar cards will be issued to the tribal children within a week. He said a report will be submitted to the Collector underlining the need for laying a road and providing electricity to the village.

No access to tribal welfare schemes

The tribals don’t have access to welfare schemes as the tiny tribal village is not recognised, which is resulting in deprivation of their rights, including benefits under FRA. There is no record showing Jeelugulova comes under which mandal and as a result the village is not covered under the ITDA project

