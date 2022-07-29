Home States Andhra Pradesh

Official’s failure to appear in contempt case irks Andhra Pradesh HC 

The AP High Court on Thursday expressed serious displeasure over the failure of special chief secretary to CM KS Jawahar Reddy to appear before it in a contempt petition.

Published: 29th July 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday expressed serious displeasure over the failure of special chief secretary to CM KS Jawahar Reddy to appear before it in a contempt petition. The court was hearing a contempt petition on Thursday. A petitioner, Krishna Murthy, had earlier filed a petition seeking release of pending salary of him along with interest and the court gave judgement in the petitioner’s favour. However, the amount was not paid and Krishna Murthy filed a contempt petition.

Justice DVSS Somayajulu had issued notices to then principal secretary (irrigation) KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials to appear before it. While some officials got relief from appearance in court, some others appeared on Thursday. Jawahar Reddy filed a petition seeking exemption from appearing but the court found that petition lacked full details. Expressing displeasure, Justice Somayajulu said officials were implementing the court orders only when they were issued contempt notices. When the other officials informed the court that the salary arrears were paid to the petitioner, the court closed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh HC 
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp