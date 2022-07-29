Official’s failure to appear in contempt case irks Andhra Pradesh HC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday expressed serious displeasure over the failure of special chief secretary to CM KS Jawahar Reddy to appear before it in a contempt petition. The court was hearing a contempt petition on Thursday. A petitioner, Krishna Murthy, had earlier filed a petition seeking release of pending salary of him along with interest and the court gave judgement in the petitioner’s favour. However, the amount was not paid and Krishna Murthy filed a contempt petition. Justice DVSS Somayajulu had issued notices to then principal secretary (irrigation) KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials to appear before it. While some officials got relief from appearance in court, some others appeared on Thursday. Jawahar Reddy filed a petition seeking exemption from appearing but the court found that petition lacked full details. Expressing displeasure, Justice Somayajulu said officials were implementing the court orders only when they were issued contempt notices. When the other officials informed the court that the salary arrears were paid to the petitioner, the court closed the petition.