Stay vigilant on seasonal diseases, Andhra Principal Secy instructs district collectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu has called on the district collectors to be more vigilant on seasonal diseases and take necessary steps to prevent the spread among the public. In a video link conference with the health department officials and collectors on Thursday, Krishna Babu directed the officials to study the actual situation on the ground level to provide better services for the needy and the information will be useful in emergency situations. Special focus should be laid by the officials on verifying the available data. Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Babu has directed the officials to collect water samples periodically in the areas where diarrhea is prevalent and monitor conditions based on test results. Measures should be taken to prevent diarrhea and expedite the second round (spraying) program. Steps should be taken to cover every house. He warned that if the cases of spread are not dealt with seriously, the situation is likely to get out of control. Collectors should take appropriate precautions, he said. He further said that the coordination between departments is crucial for solving the problems and the Collectors should follow the instructions of the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma accordingly. He clarified that it is the responsibility of the concerned ANMs to ensure that there are no pending issues in the app. The special officers should monitor the situation from time to time. Photos of the situation will be uploaded by the ANMs in the app, no matter how small the issue is not resolved immediately there is a chance of it getting worse in the future. The AP government has allocated crores of rupees under the Nadu- Nedu scheme as of today. Expected results can be obtained only when the funds are properly utilized. As there are chances of seasonal diseases, surveys should be conducted properly to provide better services. Officials should pay focus on utilising the services of village volunteers at the village level. While doctors should be dedicated in making the family doctor system a success, which will be launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on August 15, he said and directed the concerned HODs to fill up the vacant doctor posts at PHC and CHC by August 13.