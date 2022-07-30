Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited TV channel to air government programmes

At present, internet, phone and cable connections are being provided through the APSFL in the State. Plans are afoot to increase the number of connections from the existing 10 lakh.

Published: 30th July 2022

P fiber net chairman Goutham Reddy. (Express photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) Chairman P Goutham Reddy has said the APSFL will launch a television channel soon to telecast the State government programmes and it will act as a bridge between the government and the people.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said the APSFL board meeting recently approved the proposal to set up the channel to telecast development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to reach out to the people. The government has also dropped the pole tax collection giving the much awaited relief to cable operators in the State.

At present, internet, phone and cable connections are being provided through the APSFL in the State. Plans are afoot to increase the number of connections from the existing 10 lakh. The APSFL board has given its approval to purchase 50 lakh quality set up boxes,  he said.

Mentioning that the APSFL did not achieve development due to the previous TDP regime, he said it has been decided to run the APSFL in profits by designing and implementing comprehensive policies. He made it clear that the inquiry will be continued into irregularities committed by the previous regime.

