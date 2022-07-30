Home States Andhra Pradesh

HC directs AP govt to pay fee for SC,ST pupils enrolled in private schools

The Andhra HC on Friday directed the State government to pay the school fee for SC and ST students admitted in private schools and studying education under the Best Available School Scheme.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to pay the school fee for SC and ST students admitted in private schools and studying education under the Best Available School Scheme (BASS). The court set aside the GO No 19 issued by the State government on August 27, 2021 scraping BASS. Delivering the verdict in the petitions filed by the Mala Mahanadu JAC and others challenging the GO issued by the government in last August scrapping BASS, Justice M Ganga Rao directed the government to continue the students studying in private schools from class two to eight under the scheme in the same school till they complete their 10th class. The government had discontinued BASS introduced in 2008, citing Nadu-Nedu.

