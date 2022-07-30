Home States Andhra Pradesh

MSME clusters to be set up in each district of Andhra Pradesh

Under the Cluster Development Programme, the Centre will provide 70 per cent of the funds, while State will contribute 20 per cent.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

MSME, Covid

Representational Image

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation wants to establish one to two MSME cluster units in each district under the Cluster Development Programme (CDP) within a year. Under the CDP, at least 25 independent entrepreneurs will come together and form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to set up units.

The Centre will  provide 70 per cent funds, State will contribute 20 per cent and the remaining 10 per cent will be collected from the group members. There is no limit for the maximum number of entrepreneurs in the group.

Speaking to TNIE, AP MSME Development Corporation chairman Vanka Ravindranath explained that the funding assistance from the Centre as well as the State government for the units to come up under CDP are grants, not loans. So, those entrepreneurs forming as a group and getting the units under CDP need not pay back the amount. In case of a unit costing Rs 10 crore, the amount to be shared by all the entrepreneurs will be only Rs 1 crore.

Saying that the intention of the government behind the CDP is to give enough holdings to small entrepreneurs by assisting them to have modern machinery so as to enable them to compete with large-scale industries. As the SPV should not have less than 25 entrepreneurs, the development fruits will be shared among all the members.

“As of now, we have set up five units, including three in East Godavari and two in Krishna districts. We are planning to increase the number in the coming months,” he said. Stating that 150 dal mill owners formed as SPV in East Godavari district, he said a pulses unit with latest machinery, which ensures less wastage, was sanctioned to them. Similarly, a Rs 18 crore printing unit was sanctioned to 250 printers, who came together and formed as SPV.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation Cluster Development Programme
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp