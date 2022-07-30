Raavi Sastry’s 100th birth anniversary celebrated at Adikavi Nannaya University

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Birth anniversary centenary celebration of noted Telugu writer Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastrys (Raavi Sastry) was conducted by the Adikavi Nannaya University here on Friday.AKNU registrar T Ashok, Raavi Sastry’s son Rachakonda Umakumara Sastry and others paid floral tributes to the legendary writer. Speaking on the occasion, T Ashok said Raavi Sastry had published several novels and over 60 short stories in six volumes. Often praised for his unique style, Raavi Sastry supported marginalised communities. He said Raavi sastry was a lawyer and contributed to Telugu literature.

Prof Rankireddy Rammohana Rao said Raavi’s work gave life to Telugu language and his characters mirrored the reality. Raavi Sastry wrote in the language of the people and extensively used the dialect of north Andhra. Literary personalities, including Telugu head of the department Dr KVND Varaprasad, Dr D Lakxminarasamma, Dr PA Naidu and Dr Ch Murlikrishna were present.

