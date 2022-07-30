Southwest monsoon weak in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains were reported at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema with the southwest monsoon being weak over both the regions. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 3 cm took place in Rolla of Anantapur district, followed by 2 cm in Punganoor of Chittoor district. Up to 1 cm of rainfall was registered at a few places in the State.

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that G Madugula mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju saw the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema districts on Saturday and at North Coastal districts and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains were reported at one or two places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema with the southwest monsoon being weak over both the regions. In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 3 cm took place in Rolla of Anantapur district, followed by 2 cm in Punganoor of Chittoor district. Up to 1 cm of rainfall was registered at a few places in the State. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that G Madugula mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju saw the highest rainfall of 7 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema districts on Saturday and at North Coastal districts and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.