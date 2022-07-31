Bhakarapet Ghat road to get crash barriers

Sri Krishna Kummara By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated measures to prevent road accidents on the Bhakarapet Ghat road on the Tirupati-Bellary national highway. Currently, construction of a 150-metre protection wall (RCC crash barriers) was underway at a blind curve to prevent frequent road accidents. It may be recalled that a private bus with 45 people on board travelling from Dharmavaram to Tiruchanoor plunged into a gorge on the ghat road killing seven people on the spot on March 26.

The ghat road on the Madanapalli- Naidupeta NH-71 has several blind curves making it dangerous for drivers unfamiliar with the terrain. Unaware of several sharp curves and slopes, several people drive at a higher speed leading to road accidents on the ghat stretch. After the March 26 accident, a joint study conducted by the transport and police departments found that road safety indicators (solar blinkers) installed at several accident-prone spots were damaged due to previous accidents.

The transport department recommended a slew of remedial measures, including road widening on both the sides of the road, steel crash barriers along the gorge side, stone pitching along the protection wall, rumble strips, speed breakers, and solar blinkers and safety markers to prevent further accidents on the ghat road. Speaking to TNIE, NHAI (DE) Nagaraju said: “Works of the protection wall along the blind curve were launched 10 days back at a cost of Rs 70 lakh.

The construction of the protection wall will be completed within a month, including the installation of solar blinkers on the route.” The official elaborated that the four-feet tall protection wall will prevent vehicles from falling into the gorge. The NHAI officials will further take up road widening, for which the grounding is expected to begin in a couple of months.

