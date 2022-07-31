Naidu urges people to donate food for flood-hit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave a call to the public to donate vegetables, rice and hay (dry grass) to feed the people and cattle in the flood-affected areas. Accusing the government of negligence in extending aid to the flood victims, the TDP chief said people and children are in a miserable condition due to lack of rice and vegetables. “Scores of houses were fully filled with water for four to seven days. Houses were covered with mud. Fans, televisions and all the things in the houses of flood victims were damaged in the floods,” Naidu said. As the government “ignored” its responsibility to help the flood victims, it is time for the society, humanitarians and donors, NGOs and political parties to come to the rescue of the victims, he said, adding that the NTR Trust has already provided assistance to the affected people. Stating that there is an immediate requirement of hay for cattle, Naidu appealed to the donors to give hay on their own or through the TDP. He also requested the donors to provide vegetables and rice. TDP workers, leaders and NRIs are also requested to distribute hay, vegetables and rice. Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnadh accused Naidu of spreading lies and trying to politicise the floods to gain mileage.