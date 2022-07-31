NRI living dad’s dream, helps poor kids, schools

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the intent to offer better education and opportunities to students from rural pockets, a dream that his father too shared, Yeruva Sairam, an NRI based out of USA, has set up a trust to raise funds for improvement of basic amenities at government schools back in his home-state. The 47-year-old is a native of Pedukurapadu village in Guntur district. As a youngster, he had to cross villages to go to school in the absence of a high school at his native village.

Seeing his thirst for knowledge, a few of his neighbours sponsored his education, which helped him to finish higher studies. “If not for them, I wouldn’t have been able to complete my education and become what I am today,” says Sairam. After he became financially independent, Sairam founded a trust that he named after his father Yeruva Koti Reddy, and has since helped hundreds of students. The initiative eventually went on to yield good results after his colleagues joined him. Thanks to the trust, students of Pedakurupadu village don’t need to go to another village to complete high school.

“Going to another village for school was an excruciating experience for a 12-year-old. Even then I wanted to do something about the situation so that children of my village don’t have to go through the same,” he adds. Soon after getting a job in the US, Sairam started gathering funds and built a high school in his village in 2000. A few years later, he was able to set up his own firm, and hired employees. With contributions from them and friends, he took the initiative even further and started a sponsorship programme. The trust has provided sponsorships to over 15,000 students so far.

Vara Lakshmi lost both her parents when she was in Intermediate, and was then shifted to a hostel. Learning about her situation, the trust supported and sponsored her education. Speaking about her hurdles, she says: “I was in a tough spot when I lost my parents. But Sairam sir helped me complete my graduation. Now I’m employed at sir’s firm.”

The trust has also equipped 54 government schools in Guntur district with computers and other necessary resources. “As it is said that every drop counts, we are trying everything possible to help children become what they desire.”

