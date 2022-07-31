Unit to battle cybercrimes in State soon, says Andhra Pradesh DGP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday said the police department will soon inaugurate a Cyber Data Analytical Centre in Vijayawada. On Saturday, the DGP visited district police headquarters at Puttaparthi of Sri Satya Sai district. He said all police stations will be integrated with the centre. “Each police unit will be given a unique user ID and password to obtain information from the data centres of other States.”

The DGP added that the police department has already been imparting training to police personnel at district-level. On the occasion, the DGP held a review meeting with Anantapur range DIG M Ravi Prakash and Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai district SPs Fakeerappa Kaginelli and Rahul Dev Singh. He asked them to attend to complaints lodged by women at their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP asked the police to increase beat patrolling as part of the basic policing and reduce crime rate. He directed them to set up barricades and gates at accident-prone zones and utilise the available manpower to prevent road accidents. The DGP pointed out that cheating and road accident cases had decreased although cybercrimes and murders rates were on the rise.

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday said the police department will soon inaugurate a Cyber Data Analytical Centre in Vijayawada. On Saturday, the DGP visited district police headquarters at Puttaparthi of Sri Satya Sai district. He said all police stations will be integrated with the centre. “Each police unit will be given a unique user ID and password to obtain information from the data centres of other States.” The DGP added that the police department has already been imparting training to police personnel at district-level. On the occasion, the DGP held a review meeting with Anantapur range DIG M Ravi Prakash and Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai district SPs Fakeerappa Kaginelli and Rahul Dev Singh. He asked them to attend to complaints lodged by women at their respective jurisdictions. The DGP asked the police to increase beat patrolling as part of the basic policing and reduce crime rate. He directed them to set up barricades and gates at accident-prone zones and utilise the available manpower to prevent road accidents. The DGP pointed out that cheating and road accident cases had decreased although cybercrimes and murders rates were on the rise.