STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati woman locked up in Kuwait in detention seeks Andhra Pradesh government's help

A Woman from Tirupati has sought the help of her family and the State to rescue her from Kuwait, where a visa agent and his friend have allegedly been torturing her in detention.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sravani who is from Tirupati working in Kuwait

Sravani who is from Tirupati working in Kuwait. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A woman from Tirupati has sought the help of her family and the State to rescue her from Kuwait, where a visa agent and his friend have allegedly been torturing her in detention.

In a WhatsApp video message, Sravani of Peddavaddipalli in Yerravaripalem said she has been held captive by visa agent Chengal Raja, after she had complained of inhuman treatment at a Kuwaiti household, where she had been working as a maid. Raja and the woman hailed from the same village. 

"Unable to bear the torture at the house where I had been working, I asked him for a job change. After I had quit working, he and his partner Bawaji locked me up in a room four days ago, and have been torturing me physically and mentally," she said in the video sent to her husband, a farmhand.

She said she has been denied food also. Sravani's family said she took up the job in Kuwait due to their financial situation.

Raja and Bawaji assigned her to a household, where she had to work from early morning to midnight, often without food, they alleged. They added their repeated attempts to contact the agents had gone in vain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddavaddipalli Kuwait Tirupati woman
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp