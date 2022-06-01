Tirupati woman locked up in Kuwait in detention seeks Andhra Pradesh government's help

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A woman from Tirupati has sought the help of her family and the State to rescue her from Kuwait, where a visa agent and his friend have allegedly been torturing her in detention.

In a WhatsApp video message, Sravani of Peddavaddipalli in Yerravaripalem said she has been held captive by visa agent Chengal Raja, after she had complained of inhuman treatment at a Kuwaiti household, where she had been working as a maid. Raja and the woman hailed from the same village.

"Unable to bear the torture at the house where I had been working, I asked him for a job change. After I had quit working, he and his partner Bawaji locked me up in a room four days ago, and have been torturing me physically and mentally," she said in the video sent to her husband, a farmhand.

She said she has been denied food also. Sravani's family said she took up the job in Kuwait due to their financial situation.

Raja and Bawaji assigned her to a household, where she had to work from early morning to midnight, often without food, they alleged. They added their repeated attempts to contact the agents had gone in vain.