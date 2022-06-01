Total plastic ban in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala from Wednesday

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) banned all types of plastic in Tirumala, with effect from June 1. In a meeting with shopkeepers and hotel managements in Tirumala, TTD Estate Officer Mallikarjuna announced that starting Wednesday, there will be a total ban on plastic, including bottles, bags and even shampoo sachets.

Urging the shop owners to cooperate with the TTD for the effective implementation of the ban, Mallikarjuna said, "Devotees will be allowed to go to Tirumala, only after a thorough check at Alipiri." Business owners have been advised to use biodegradable bags for packing clothes and toys, among other things.

They have also been directed to display the prices of the products they sell so as to ensure that people are not fleeced.TTD Health Officer Dr Sridevi instructed business owners to mandatorily segregate garbage and hand it over to the sanitation staff. Further, a mass cleaning drive would be taken up every Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

TTD Vigilance Guard Officer (VGO) Bali Reddy said health, vigilance and estate officers would carry out inspections regularly and warned of sealing the shops that violate the plastic ban.It may be noted that a partial plastic ban is in place in Tirumala and as part of it plastic bottles are not sold in the temple town.