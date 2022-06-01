STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Total plastic ban in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala from Wednesday

They have also been directed to display the prices of the products they sell so as to ensure that people are not fleeced.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Plastic less than 50 microns have been banned by South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

For representational purposes (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) banned all types of plastic in Tirumala, with effect from June 1. In a meeting with shopkeepers and hotel managements in Tirumala, TTD Estate Officer Mallikarjuna announced that starting Wednesday, there will be a total ban on plastic, including bottles, bags and even shampoo sachets. 

Urging the shop owners to cooperate with the TTD for the effective implementation of the ban, Mallikarjuna said, "Devotees will be allowed to go to Tirumala, only after a thorough check at Alipiri." Business owners have been advised to use biodegradable bags for packing clothes and toys, among other things. 

They have also been directed to display the prices of the products they sell so as to ensure that people are not fleeced.TTD Health Officer Dr Sridevi instructed business owners to mandatorily segregate garbage and hand it over to the sanitation staff.  Further, a mass cleaning drive would be taken up every Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

TTD Vigilance Guard Officer (VGO) Bali Reddy said health, vigilance and estate officers would carry out inspections regularly and warned of sealing the shops that violate the plastic ban.It may be noted that a partial plastic ban is in place in Tirumala and as part of it plastic bottles are not sold in the temple town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Single use plastics
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp