Water level in all reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh enough for Kharif needs 

Officials attributed the more water level to heavy rains received during monsoon last year, besides copious inflows from upstream projects.

Published: 01st June 2022

With huge inflows into the Srisailam reservoir, officials had to lift ten crest gates and released water to the Nagarjuna Sagar

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water level in all the reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh on May 31, the last day of the Water Year, is nearly double than the level of last year. The total water level has stood at 478.22 TMC as against 244.13 TMC last year. The quantum is 48.62 per cent of the total gross capacity of 983.48 TMC of reservoirs.

According to the data available with the Water Resources Department, the gross capacity of major reservoirs in the State is 865.64 TMC and on the last day of the Water Year 2021-22, the water level was 423.4 TMC, while it was 208.78 TMC last year on the same day. 

Similarly, water available in the medium reservoirs in the State on May 31, is 53.69 TMC, which is 46.65 per cent of the gross capacity of 115.09 TMC of medium reservoirs. Last year, it stood at  35.27 TMC. Gross capacity of other reservoirs (minor) is 1.62 TMC. A total of 1.12 TMC is available now, which is 69.04 per cent of the gross capacity. The water level in the projects stood at 0.07 TMC last year. 

Officials attributed the more water level to heavy rains received during monsoon last year, besides copious inflows from upstream projects. Srisailam reservoir, which got 33.64 TMC water last year, has 38.57 TMC now, while its gross storage capacity is 215.81 TMC. Nagarjuna Sagar has 180,09 TMC water this year. 

Pulichintala project has 33.114 TMC this year as against 12.43 TMC last year. Somasila project has 56.91 TMC now as against 48.22 TMC last year. Kandaleru has 37.15 TMC this year as against 47.6 TMC last year. Gandikota has 23.19 TMC now as against 24.08 TMC last year, the officials said.  

With sufficient water level in the projects, the State government has decided to go for early release of water to ayacut for Kharif. Godavari water will be released to the delta on Wednesday for Kharif crop.  

