Woman from Andhra Pradesh's Bapatala dies in paragliding mishap in Florida

GUNTUR: A Bapatala woman died in a paragliding accident in Florida on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Alaparthi Supraja (34), was a native of Mankenivaripalem in Santhamanguluru mandal. She is survived by husband, A Srinivasa Rao, and two children - Akshith and Adhira.

The family had recently moved to Florida from Chicago. It has been learnt that Supraja and her son Akshith were on the paraglider at a beach in Florida, early on Tuesday. The paraglider accidently collided with a bridge. Suraja died on the spot while her son suffered minor injuries. Supraja's father, T Srinivasa Rao, is a former ZPTC member.

A pall of gloom descended Mankenivaripalem after the family received the news. The last rites are expected to be performed later this weekend at Supraja’s in-laws village in Chintapudi, Bapatla district.