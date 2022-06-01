STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman from Andhra Pradesh's Bapatala dies in paragliding mishap in Florida

It has been learnt that Supraja and her son Akshith were on the paraglider at a beach in Florida, early on Tuesday.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Paragliding

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Bapatala woman died in a paragliding accident in Florida on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Alaparthi Supraja (34), was a native of Mankenivaripalem in Santhamanguluru mandal. She is survived by husband, A Srinivasa Rao, and two children - Akshith and Adhira. 

The family had recently moved to Florida from Chicago. It has been learnt that Supraja and her son Akshith were on the paraglider at a beach in Florida, early on Tuesday. The paraglider accidently collided with a bridge. Suraja died on the spot while her son suffered minor injuries. Supraja's father, T Srinivasa Rao, is a former ZPTC member. 

A pall of gloom descended Mankenivaripalem after the family received the news. The last rites are expected to be performed later this weekend at Supraja’s in-laws village in Chintapudi, Bapatla district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alaparthi Supraja Florida Florida paragliding accident
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp