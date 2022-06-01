YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case accused's wife files petition at Andhra Pradesh's Pulivendula

By Express News Service

KADAPA: D Tulasamma, wife of Shiva Sankar Reddy, who is an accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, filed a private petition in the judicial first class magistrate court at Pulivendula seeking arrest of the deceased leader’s son-in-law and others as they were 'responsible' for the murder.

Tulasamma, in the petition filed on May 21, narrated the entire sequence of events and said the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the murder before the case was handed over to the CBI, had found the involvement of some of the family members Vivekananda Reddy, including his son-in-law N Rajasekhar Reddy and others in the murder.

Tulasamma urged the court to punish the accused named in the petition under Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC.