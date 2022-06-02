STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy likely to seek more aid from Centre

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and discuss issues related to the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and discuss issues related to the State. Jagan will leave for Delhi from Gannavaram airport at 11 am.

He is likely to brief the Prime Minister about deliberations he had with industrialists of various countries at the World Economic Forum annual summit in Davos. He is likely to seek the Prime Minister's intervention in fulfilling the various assurances given to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

Jagan is likely to meet Union ministers and seek early clearance for various pending projects. Apart from this, the Chief Minister is likely to seek more aid to the State from the Centre in view of its precarious financial situation as it has been implementing a plethora of schemes for the welfare of people.

