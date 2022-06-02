STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government launches 'ACB 14400' to report corrupt officials with proof

Taking note of the lacunae in the process, the CM directed officials to develop an app which would solve all problems and ensure a foolproof solution for the people.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches “ACB 14400” mobile app at Tadepalli on Wednesday

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches “ACB 14400” mobile app at Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb corruption at government offices in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an app - ACB 14400 - on Wednesday. Through the app, developed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), people can lodge corruption-related complaints against officials in the State. 

Earlier, people could file a complaint via the toll-free number, 14400, but they were less likely to submit evidence with it. Hence, the ACB would not be able to solve cases due to lack of substantial evidence to probe the matter. 

Taking note of the lacunae in the process, the CM directed officials to develop an app which would solve all problems and ensure a foolproof solution for the people. Through the mobile application, people can attach proof, including audio or video documents, while reporting a case of corruption.  

Stating that his government has, since inception, tried to curtail corruption, Jagan said, "We have distributed Rs 1,41,000 crore directly into the hands of beneficiaries through several welfare schemes in a transparent manner."

Elaborating, he said, "Be it any place - Collectorate, Revenue Divisional Office, Sub-Registrar Office or mandal-level offices or even a police station - if any government employee demands bribe, one should download the app, and report the issue."

Terming the app a revolutionary step towards eradicating corruption, Jagan said the complaints lodged would be transferred to the ACB.

To educate the people about the mobile application, officials are planning to conduct seminars at the district, municipality, mandal and panchayat level through the village and ward secretariat system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh ACB Andhra Pradesh corruption ACB 14400 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp