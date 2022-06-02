Andhra Pradesh government launches 'ACB 14400' to report corrupt officials with proof

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb corruption at government offices in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched an app - ACB 14400 - on Wednesday. Through the app, developed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), people can lodge corruption-related complaints against officials in the State.

Earlier, people could file a complaint via the toll-free number, 14400, but they were less likely to submit evidence with it. Hence, the ACB would not be able to solve cases due to lack of substantial evidence to probe the matter.

Taking note of the lacunae in the process, the CM directed officials to develop an app which would solve all problems and ensure a foolproof solution for the people. Through the mobile application, people can attach proof, including audio or video documents, while reporting a case of corruption.

Stating that his government has, since inception, tried to curtail corruption, Jagan said, "We have distributed Rs 1,41,000 crore directly into the hands of beneficiaries through several welfare schemes in a transparent manner."

Elaborating, he said, "Be it any place - Collectorate, Revenue Divisional Office, Sub-Registrar Office or mandal-level offices or even a police station - if any government employee demands bribe, one should download the app, and report the issue."

Terming the app a revolutionary step towards eradicating corruption, Jagan said the complaints lodged would be transferred to the ACB.

To educate the people about the mobile application, officials are planning to conduct seminars at the district, municipality, mandal and panchayat level through the village and ward secretariat system.