Andhra Pradesh police identify 27 black spots on Bapatla roads

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two persons were reportedly killed after two trucks collided on Medarametla highway on May 26. The police found that both the vehicle drivers were not following the traffic regulations, and engaged in overspeeding.This is not an isolated case, several hundreds lose their lives and suffer severe injuries in road accidents.

According to official reports, as many as 262 people were killed and 678 injured in various road accidents in Bapatla region in 2021. About 119 people lost their lives in 2021 and 220 people suffered injuries. In order to decrease the number of accidents, Bapatla police have identified 27 black spots across the district, including nine on NH 216 and six on NH 16.

Taking precautions while driving and following regulations would have prevented the majority of accidents that happened last year, said Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal.

The police are taking necessary action to prevent road mishaps. As many as 65 were booked in drunk and drive cases in the last one month and were produced in the court and Rs 79 lakh fine was imposed on over 45,000 commuters for not following the regulations.