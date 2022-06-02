Grama Sandarshini software to improve panchayats in Krishna district

Phanindra Papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to ensure the government schemes reach the public and resolve long-pending issues in villages, Krishna district administration has planned to launch a software-based programme called 'Grama Darshini' or 'Grama Sandarshini'.

Through this software, which was developed for internal administration purpose, the district Collector concerned will instruct the officials from ranks of revenue divisional officers (RDO) to tahsildars and other stakeholders to visit the villages.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, Collector P Ranjit Basha said the software was programmed in such a way that it will develop an algorithm and randomly send text messages to the officials pertaining to the details of the villages they have to visit in the week.

"As per the programme, 100 officers from various departments will visit at least one panchayat every Friday or Saturday on rotational basis and report to the Collector on their observations. The officers will specifically take notes on six important aspects such as housing layouts, maintenance and Nadu-Nedu works in hospitals and schools, sanitation, public distribution rice (PDS) system, rythu bharosa kendrams (RBK) and operation of village secretariats," Ranjit Basha explained.

Claiming that 'Grama Sandarshini' will work as an issue resolving mechanism and help villages get a facelift, Basha stated that the exercise will help the higher officials to know about the issues in around 500 panchayats in the district.

"In the next step, we have prepared an instruction format where the inspecting officer will need to submit a report on works inspected, existing facilities in the panchayat, other facilities required and issues resolved during the visit. In a month or less, the proposed programme will be launched. In a span of two months, we can observe remarkable changes in the villages where the entire process of inspection will be recorded and monitored. Based on the inputs, we will resolve the issues at the earliest," the Collector said.

The Collector further said the State government has sanctioned 1,05,265 houses in both rural and urban areas in the district under PMAY-YSR Gramin Housing and PMAY-YSR Urban Housing programmes.

"In addition to this, the government has sanctioned Rs 62.96 crore for providing amenities at Jagananna Housing Colonies. So far, 66,861 houses have been grounded and 1,5203 houses are in advanced stages of construction," he said.

When asked about the development of the ongoing Machilipatnam port works, he said the land acquired under phase - 1 was handed over to the project executing company.

Expressing happiness over Krishna district getting selected among the five districts under 'Swachh Sankalpam', which is going to be inaugurated by the Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 5, he said, “The door-to-door collection of garbage will be implemented in all the panchayats.”