STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plastic cards may replace smart cards for Andhra Pradesh motorists

Officials said that due to various reasons, the smart cards are not being issued to the vehicle users on time.

Published: 02nd June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to the shortage of smart cards to provide driving licences (DL) and registration certificates (RC), the Transport Department is exploring possibilities of issuing plastic cards with a QR code printed on it.

Officials said that due to various reasons, the smart cards are not being issued to the vehicle users on time. This is causing a lot of problems for them during the surprise checks conducted by the Police and RTA. Instructions were given to the RTOs to purchase the required machinery at the earliest.

A senior RTA official said that at present the department is charging Rs 200 as fee for issuing DL and RC to vehicle users. During the lockdown, there were logistical problems and other issues such as placing chips, which are now being resolved.

However, a section of applicants have expressed their anger stating that they are not getting the cards on time. With this, the department has started exploring possibilities of issuing plastic cards instead of smart cards.

The official said scanning the QR code will provide the details of the vehicular user. It costs around Rs 30-40."We are planning to issue the plastic cards to vehicle users from the DTC office, Vijayawada, on a pilot basis soon. Based on the response, the process will be replicated in the remaining parts of the State," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motorists smart cards Andhra Pradesh motorists
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp