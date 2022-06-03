STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reverse tendering hit Polavaram project: Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reversing the fate of Polavaram Irrigation Project with his 'reverse tendering policy', TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the former of destroying the State’s lifeline with his administrative 'failures'. 

Jagan spoke greatly about the results of his reverse tendering policy. Now, it has caused a huge setback to the project. The State government did not follow the directions of the Centre, which eventually caused irreparable loss to Polavaram project, he said.

"The YSRC government should take 100 per cent responsibility for the damage to the Polavaram diaphragm wall. Very poor operation of the project has caused a huge loss. Jagan promised to complete Polavaram by 2020 itself, but he has failed to do so even by 2022," Naidu said.

He alleged that the YSRC government was so frustrated by the huge success of Mahanadu and once again false cases were being filed to harass TDP sympathisers in the name of social media posts.

Accusing the ruling YSRC of making unethical and uncultured comments with regard to the Atmakur by-election, Naidu said as a disciplined party, the TDP has been following a tradition of not fielding its candidate against a family member of the deceased sitting candidate.  

