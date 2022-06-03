TDP official spokesperson Divyavani quits party alleging 'humiliations'

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a dramatic turn of events, TDP official spokesperson Divyavani announced her resignation from the party on Thursday. In fact, she announced her resignation on Tuesday through a tweet. However, she deleted the tweet later and met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

After the meeting with Naidu, she appeared happy and gave indications that she would continue in TDP. However, on Thursday, she announced her resignation and also turned emotional while addressing a press conference.

She alleged that she faced humiliation several times in the past one year, after questioning TDP MLC TD Janardhan for not giving her an opportunity to convene a press meet on religious conversions. Recalling that she faulted the statements of Naidu on religious conversions, Divyavani said since then the leaders close to Naidu conspired against her and subjected her to humiliation.