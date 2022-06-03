VVIT student secures job with Rs 29 L annual package

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology student G Supriya has secured a job with an annual package of Rs 29 lakh at Walmart, said college chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar in a statement here on Thursday.Speaking on the occasion, he said that Supriya, a final year computer science student, secured the job during the campus selections held at the college. “The students are being given required training at the college,” he added. College principal and other staff members also lauded Supriya.