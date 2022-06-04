STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1.64 lakh tap connections to be set up in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district

As many as 1.64 lakh tap connections will be provided in Bapatla rural at an estimated cost of Rs 202 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

Representational image

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 1.64 lakh tap connections will be provided in Bapatla rural at an estimated cost of Rs 202 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. There are 3.63 lakh households in Bapatla district, of which 1.27 lakh have tap connections. As part of the mission, works to provide 1.6 lakh tap connections will be carried out in various phases. 

As many as 723 works have been identified. Of which, 171 are completed and tenders have been invited for 150 works at the mandal-level and 93 works at the state-level. District collector Vijaya Krishnan instructed the Rural Water Scheme (RWS) officials to take steps to expedite the works and finish them as soon as possible. 

She further directed the officials to carry out pipeline works according to mapping, prior planning and without causing any damage. 

