Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urges Centre to solve pending bifurcation issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day of his visit to New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting that lasted 30 minutes, various issues pertaining to the State were discussed.

The issues that were raised at the Southern Zonal Council meeting were also discussed. The Chief Minister informed the Home Minister that it has been eight years since the bifurcation of the State and the issues related to division of assets and other bifurcation promises are still pending. He requested Amit Shah to take initiative to resolve the bifurcation issues at the earliest.

During his two-day visit to New Delhi, Jagan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed several issues.