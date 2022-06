Ankurarpanam held for new Venkateswara temple of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Maha Samprokshanam of the newly built Sri Venkateswara temple in Amaravati from June 5 to 9, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised Ankurarpanam on Saturday evening. As part of festivities, Shobha Yatra, Punyahavachanam, Acharya Ritwik Varanam, Mrit Sangrahanam were performed.

TTD Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Vedanta Vishnu Bhattacharya, Deputy Executive Officer Gunabhushana Reddy, Dharmic Projects Officer Vijayasaradhi, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer Anandathirtha Charyulu and others were present on the occasion.

Maha Samprokshanam schedule

June 5: Vedic rituals will be held in the morning and homams in the evening

June 6: Nava Kalasha Snapana Kshiradhivasam

June 7: Chaturdasha Kalasha Snapana Jaladhivasa

June 8: Vimana Kalasha Sthapana, Gopura Kalasha Sthapana and Vigraha Sthapana, followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam and Maha Shanti Thirumanjanam

June 9: Maha Purnahuti, Vimana Gopura Kalash Avahana, Prabandham Pratishta and Maha Samprokshanam at 7:30 pm

Devotees are allowed to have Srivari Darshan from 10.30 am and Shanti Kalyanotsavam will be performed in evening