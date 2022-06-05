Special Enforcement Bureau officials crack whip on liquor, ganja smugglers across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking the whip against smuggling of liquor from other States, manufacturing ID liquor and ganja peddling, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have registered a total of 566 cases during week-long raids across the State. The raids were conducted in villages, check posts and interstate borders from May 27 to June 2, said SEB director Avula Ramesh Reddy.

According to data released by the SEB officials, a total of 560 cases were registered against 692 persons for indulging into illegal practices such as smuggling NDPL from the neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and six cases against 13 for smuggling ganja.

"We have recovered 1,009 kgs of ganja from their possession. In addition, we launched a drive to check the sale of black jaggery, which is used for brewing ID liquor," the director said. During the checks, the SEB sleuths seized 2,940 litres of ID liquor, destroyed 30,000 litres of fermented jaggery, 2,717 litres of NDPL, 327 litres of duty paid liquor and 3,219 kgs of black jaggery.

"Also 64 vehicles used for transportation of liquor and ganja were seized during the raids. We are preparing an action plan to make the State free from ID liquor and ganja. Taking it to the next level, we are listing out the names of the persons against whom cases were booked for smuggling ganja, brewing ID liquor in the past to keep an eye on their activities," he explained.