STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati siblings rise together in chess world

With FIDE rating of 1,101, V Tripurambika aims to represent India at international events and her younger sister Guruvarshini follows in her footsteps.

Published: 05th June 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Seven-year-old Guruvarshini (left) and her sister V Tripurambika

Seven-year-old Guruvarshini (left) and her sister V Tripurambika. (Photo| EPS)

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two sisters, aged 10 and seven, from Tirupati are making rapid strides in the world of chess. V Tripurambika and her younger sibling Guruvarshini have dominated many of their opponents and won medals at state-level championships.Tripurambika played under-10 chess tournaments in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

After winning the event in Visakhapatnam held in April this year, she advanced to the national championship conducted in Jammu from April 26 to May 1, and was placed in the top 16 at the event with 100 players. 

Tripurambika secured a FIDE rating of 1,101, which is considered decent and will improve as she plays more matches. The ratings were jointly released by the World Chess Federation and All-India Chess Federation.

The 10-year-old, a Class VI student at Gowtham Public School, developed an interest in chess from her early years. She aspires to win national-level contests and represent India at international events. "I became curious because my grandfather plays chess at home. I honed my skills after playing against him. I look up to chess masters Harika Dronavalli and Viswanathan Anand," he said.

Her father Pratap told The New Indian Express: "My daughter used to attend Bhagavad Gita classes and learn slokas at school. When we saw her singing the slokas without making any mistakes in the pronunciation, we knew that she has a good IQ."

"This prompted us to make her learn something new and since then she has been playing and practising chess at home. She is, currently, being coached by PR Ananad Mohan, who happens to be my school friend and works as a government teacher," said Pratap. 

Under Anand’s guidance, Tripuramabika secured the top spot at the under-10 Star Chess National Championship organised in Vellore in 2021. She also secured the first spot in the under-9 Masthanaiah Fide Rapid Rating Open Chess Tournament in Hyderabad the same year.Tripurambika, who is currently preparing for national-level games, has also started training under coach D Kalyan Chakravarthy from Guntur. 

Meanwhile, Guruvarshini, who learnt to play chess from her elder sister, won the under-7 School Games State Championship held in Guntur on January 3 and 4, and even represented Andhra Pradesh at a national-level chess championship held in May in Bhubaneswar. 

She also secured a silver at Masthanaiah Chess World national championship. Guruvarshini came second in the under-6 All-India Schoolastic Online Chess  Chamionship conducted by South Mumbai Chess Academy.

Sister learnt chess from grandfather 

Ten-year-old Tripurambika, a class 6 student at Gowtham Public School, developed an interest in chess in her early formative years. "I became curious because my grandfather plays chess at home. I honed my skills after playing against him," she said.

Under the guidance of coach Anand Mohan, Tripuramabika secured top spots at the under-10 Star Chess National Championship organised in Vellore and under-9 Masthanaiah Fide Rapid Rating Open Chess Tournament in Hyderabad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Tripurambika Guruvarshini World Chess Federation Tirupati chess sisters
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp