43 mandals in State reel under heatwave conditions

At large, people remained indoors across the State with the mercury level hovering above 400 Celsius.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Holding an umbrella to protect himself from the scorching heat, a vendor sells fruits on the roadside in Vijayawada on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State continues to reel under heatwave even in the first week of June. As many as 43 mandals reported heatwave conditions on Sunday. Uppalapadu in Prakasam district recorded the highest temperature of 44.30 Celsius in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday. As many as 116 places in the State reported a temperature of above 400 Celsius. 

From 8:30 am to 8 pm on Sunday, Macherla in Palnadu district recorded the highest daytime temperature of 44.230 Celsius. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue for a couple of days.According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, 13 mandals in Palnadu, five each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, four each in NTR and Tirupati, three each in Nandyal and Prakasam, two each in Bapatla and YSR and one each in Kakinada and Srikakulam reported heatwave. 

The Discomfort Index showed 262 mandals in the State faced hot conditions (feeling of temperature being above 450 Celsius). People experienced severe stress during the daytime in these mandals. At large, people remained indoors across the State with the mercury level hovering above 400 Celsius.

The disaster management department has advised the people to stay out of sun as much as possible and continuously rehydrate by consuming plenty of water and fluids like lassi, buttermilk and coconut water. When contacted by TNIE, IMD officials said they are expecting the onset of monsoon in Rayalaseema region in 2-3 days if there are favourable conditions.

The rainfall occurred at isolated places in the State is not due to the monsoon, they said. IMD daily reports warn of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30- 40 kmph) at isolated places in coastal as well as Rayalaseema districts. Light to moderate rains or thundershowers are likely at one or two places in coastal districts and at a few places in Rayalaseema districts.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, rainfall occurred at one or two places in North Coastal Andhra, while dry weather prevailed over South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.The highest rainfall of 2 cm was recorded in Visakhapatnam Rural mandal.

TAGS
heatwave Prakasam district highest temperature
