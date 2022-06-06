STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dokka questions professors’ support to Amaravati stir

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the MLC said Dalit farmers were cheated during land pooling by the previous TDP government and questioned how could they term Amaravati as Dalits’ capital.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, MLC. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad on Sunday found fault with Prof. Kodandaram and Prof. Haragopal for visiting the protest camp of Amaravati farmers on completing 900 days of stir, stating they extended support to the agitation without knowing the facts. The two leaders on Saturday participated in the agitation of Amaravati farmers.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the MLC said Dalit farmers were cheated during land pooling by the previous TDP government and questioned how could they term Amaravati as Dalits’ capital. Kodandaram and Haragopal had opposed the policies of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with regard to lands of capital region farmers, he recalled. He said Kodandaram and Haragopal fell in the trap of Naidu and questioned how could they support Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan who didn’t condemn the attack on the houses of a Dalit minister and BC MLA during violence in Amalapuram over renaming Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar.

He said it is unfortunate that these intellectuals have shared dais with someone who didn’t give prominence to the poor and Dalits in posts. He listed the welfare activities being implemented for the weaker sections by the Jagan government and questioned whether these intellectuals were not seeing them. They might have forgotten the benefits being provided to the capital farmers by the government.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dokka Manikya Varaprasad YSRC MLC Prof. Kodandaram Prof. Haragopal Amaravati farmers
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp