Dokka questions professors’ support to Amaravati stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad on Sunday found fault with Prof. Kodandaram and Prof. Haragopal for visiting the protest camp of Amaravati farmers on completing 900 days of stir, stating they extended support to the agitation without knowing the facts. The two leaders on Saturday participated in the agitation of Amaravati farmers.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the MLC said Dalit farmers were cheated during land pooling by the previous TDP government and questioned how could they term Amaravati as Dalits’ capital. Kodandaram and Haragopal had opposed the policies of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with regard to lands of capital region farmers, he recalled. He said Kodandaram and Haragopal fell in the trap of Naidu and questioned how could they support Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan who didn’t condemn the attack on the houses of a Dalit minister and BC MLA during violence in Amalapuram over renaming Konaseema district after BR Ambedkar.

He said it is unfortunate that these intellectuals have shared dais with someone who didn’t give prominence to the poor and Dalits in posts. He listed the welfare activities being implemented for the weaker sections by the Jagan government and questioned whether these intellectuals were not seeing them. They might have forgotten the benefits being provided to the capital farmers by the government.