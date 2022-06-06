Nadda’s visit: 2024 election roadmap on agenda 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the two-day visit of the party’s national president JP Nadda will be a game-changer for the party in AP, the BJP state unit on Sunday said Nadda will give directions on the party’s approach in the 2024 elections.

Nadda will arrive in Vijayawada on Monday and participate in booth to state-level committee meetings. The party, as part of its preparedness for the 2024 elections, had already constituted 9,000 Shakti Kendras at 40,000 polling booths. From 11.30 am to 2 pm, Nadda will hold meetings with the Shakti Kendra incharges and in the evening, he will participate in the intellectuals’ meeting where the BJP national president will highlight the development works taken up by the Narendra Modi government in the last eight years.

Later, he will hold a meeting with the BJP core team. On Tuesday, Nadda will offer prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Indrakeeladri and then leave for Rajamahendravaram where he will attend a public meeting.

“Nadda will give directions to the cadre and leaders on how to fight the elections,’’ BJP state general secretary S Vishunuvardhan Reddy said. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited New Delhi and met union ministers as soon as Nadda’s programme was finalised to divert attention. “Jagan says he met BJP leaders, but did not reveal what he discussed with them. This is a conspiracy against the State BJP. The TDP too adopted the same strategy when it was in power,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the party national general secretary D Purandeswari said the Modi government had initiated several development programmes in the past eight years and the BJP is organising various service activities instead of celebrating the eight-year rule of Narendra Modi.“These programmes are being held under the banner of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan,’’ she said.