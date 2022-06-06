STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Tirumala

On his arrival, the Union minister was accorded a grand reception by executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and temple priests who escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.

Published: 06th June 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Piyush Goyal being presented a memento in Tirumala on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, accompanied by his family members, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple on Sunday morning. On his arrival, the Union minister was accorded a grand reception by executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and temple priests who escorted him to the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, the Union Minister was rendered Vedashirvachanam by Vedic pundits and presented Srivari Thirtha prasadams and lamination of Lord Venkateswara. Temple Dy EO Sri Ramesh, Reception Dy EO Sri Haridranath and others were present.

