Bhu survey helps resolve land disputes: CM  Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that all the land disputes will be resolved through the comprehensive land survey ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha’, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said dispute resolution is one of its objectives. Reviewing the progress of Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme at his camp office on Monday, the Chief Minister directed officials to take all necessary measures to complete the survey on time.

Adequate staff should be recruited and necessary equipment, including drones, be procured to complete the land survey. As the survey is being conducted after 100 years, the officials should make all-out efforts to ensure its speedy completion, he averred.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Budi Mutyala Naidu, Environment, Forest, Energy and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G Sai Prasad, Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Finance Special Chief Secretary SS Rawat and other officials attended the review meeting.