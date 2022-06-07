Over 2 lakh students in Andhra flunk as 67 per cent clear SSC exam; re-test in July

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the academic performance of students with 2,01,627 pupils failing to clear the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. Announcing the result for Class X students here on Monday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana put the total pass percentage at 67.26%, the lowest in the past seven years.

Exams were not held in 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years when the State was bogged down by Covid-19. While 796 schools reported 100% pass percentage, all students in 71 schools failed. Botcha attributed the drop in pass percentage to Covid- 19, as schools had to be shut for two years. The education minister asserted that the department would focus more on students in the upcoming academic year. Subject-wise, 1,21,488 students failed in Maths, 1,14,231 in Social Studies and 1,09,647 in General Science. A few students failed in languages also, including 50,866 in first language, 18,254 in second language and 12,599 in third language.

Students of Siva Sankar Vidya Mandir in Visakhapatnam celebrate after the Secondary School Certificate exam results were announced on Monday | G satyanarayana

Girls outperform boys in exams; govt schools score lowest

Girls outperformed boys, scoring 70.70% compared with 64.02% pass percentage of their male counterparts. As many as 3,17,789 students bagged first division (60% plus), 69,597 secured second division (50% to 60%) and 26,895 students secured third division (35% to 50%). Prakasam district topped with the highest percentage of 78.30; Anantapur district came last with 49.70 pass percentage

The highest pass percentage of 91.10 was reported at AP Residential Schools, whereas government schools posted the lowest of 50.10%.

Telugu medium students performed poorly (43.97%) against English medium students (77.55%). All Hindi medium students cleared the public exam, followed by 94.02% Odia medium 87.04% Tamil, 73.75% Kannada and 70.12% Urdu medium. Stating that the supplementary exams would be conducted from July 6 to 15, Botcha said special classes would be held for those who failed the exam from June 13 until the completion of the supplementary examinations.

Further, Botcha warned schools and parents of strict action if they advertise the students’ ranks.

Meanwhile, Special Chief Secretary (Education) B Rajasekhar said students could avail the recounting option and re-verification of answer sheets. He added marks memo would be uploaded to the website, www.bse.sp.gov.in, in two days. Students could also download the same from the official website, www.results.bse.ap.gov.in, directly.

GIRLS SHINE

Lowest pass percentage in 7 years

Breakdown girls 70.70%

boys 64.02%

Lowest pass %

Anantapur 49.70

West Godavari 57.55

Kurnool 58.20

Highest pass %

Prakasam 78.30

Srikakulam 78.22

Vizianagaram 77.50