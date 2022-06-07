STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vignan varsity releases entrance test results

The phase-I results of Vignan Entrance Test (VSAT - 2022) were released on Monday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The phase-I results of Vignan Entrance Test (VSAT - 2022) were released on Monday. Counselling for admissions will start on June 9, Vignan University Vice-Chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan said. The V-C said the VSAT-2022 (Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test), Phase-1 conducted nationally for BTech and BPharmacy admissions at Vignan’s University evoked an overwhelming response from students this year. 

In addition to the VSAT-2022 ranks, marks obtained in JEE Mains, EAMCET and Intermediate will also be taken into consideration. It was also revealed that 75% scholarship will be given to those who got ranks 1 to 100 in VSAT, 50%  for ranks between 100 and 200, 25% for ranks between 201 and 400 and 10% for ranks between 401 to 2,000 for four years. 

MS Raghunathan, Registrar, Vignan University, said, “We are training and preparing our university students for international competitions and to grow as prominent professionals as we have thematic agreements with eminent software companies such as Microsoft, Infosys, HCL and TCS.” 

After the counselling on June 9, VSAT Phase-2 entrance test will be held from June 10 to 31. Results are available on the varsity website www.vignan.ac and rank details will be sent to students’ cell phones. For more details, candidates can contact phone No 7799 427 427 and toll free number 1800 425 2529.

