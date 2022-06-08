Returning Officer rejects 13 nominations for Atmakur bypoll

NELLORE: Returning Officer and Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad rejected 13 of the total 28 nominations filed by candidates of various political parties and independents for Atmakur by-election after scrutiny. The Returning Officer scrutinised the nominations in the presence of Election Observer Suresh Kumar at the RDO office in Atmakur on Tuesday. After scrutiny, 15 candidates are left in the fray for the bypoll, which will be held on June 23. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 9. After that, the final list of candidates for the by-election will be announced. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
All eyes on court decision about Deshmukh, Malik's plea for one-day bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls
Malayalam producer Anto Joseph pens heartfelt note in response to Kamal Haasan's 'Thank You' video
'Trinamool has no principles, party only has syndicates': Nadda hits out at Mamata
Himanta announces Assam Cabinet expansion, two BJP MLAs to be inducted
All eyes on court decision about Deshmukh, Malik's plea for one-day bail to vote in RS polls
Delhi: Video of 5-year-old lying on terrace with hands, legs tied surfaces, netizens demand action