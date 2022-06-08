Returning Officer rejects 13 nominations for Atmakur bypoll

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Returning Officer and Joint Collector MN Harendhira Prasad rejected 13 of the total 28 nominations filed by candidates of various political parties and independents for Atmakur by-election after scrutiny. The Returning Officer scrutinised the nominations in the presence of Election Observer Suresh Kumar at the RDO office in Atmakur on Tuesday. After scrutiny, 15 candidates are left in the fray for the bypoll, which will be held on June 23. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 9. After that, the final list of candidates for the by-election will be announced. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 26.