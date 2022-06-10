STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APDC adds WhatsApp muscle for better connect

The Corporation is the agency responsible for strengthening the digital presence of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. 

Published: 10th June 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 05:01 AM

APDC aims to disseminate information promoting the State government’s public welfare schemes, policies, and programmes through the WhatsApp interface. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Digital Corporation (APDC) has launched its own verified interface on the popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, to build better connect between the government and grassroots. The Corporation is the agency responsible for strengthening the digital presence of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. 

APDC aims to disseminate information promoting the State government’s public welfare schemes, policies, and programmes through the WhatsApp interface. This will not only help in spreading awareness among the beneficiaries through a targeted approach, but will also aid in checking the spread of misinformation.

Recognising the need for and importance of such a platform in a vast State like AP, where the internet penetration is on a rapid rise, WhatsApp has extended technical support to build a customised solution on the WhatsApp Business Platform. Additionally, APDC is working towards adding more functions to the interface and will soon launch a full-scale WhatsApp chatbot. The chatbot will integrate important information regarding welfare schemes. 

