STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Asani, unseasonal rains hit mango growers in Nellore hard

By May end, the prices halved further. 

Published: 10th June 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mango

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: There seems to be no end to the vagaries of mango farmers in Nellore district. While the inclement weather conditions during the flowering season resulted in a low seasonal yield, Asani, the cyclone that hit the coast around a month ago, damaged the fruit further. As a result, the produce was sold for drastically low prices. Against their expectations of `1 lakh for a tonne of the produce, farmers and traders were able to sell it for Rs 50,000- Rs 60,000 a tonne at the beginning of May. By May end, the prices halved further. 

Change in the climatic conditions due to heavy rainfall in November and December last year affected the flowering stage of mango, which resulted in the delay of harvesting stage. “Traders are not buying mangoes that fell from trees due to winds. We are forced to sell mangoes at low prices. The produce is less and the quality of mangoes is poor, which impacted the price,” said K Suresh, a farmer from Kavali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mango farmers Fruit Flowering season
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp